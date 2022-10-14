Meetings and Events - Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 14

Haunted Fort, 7 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: www.hauntedfort.com.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Youth Fall Festival for ages 14-20, 1-4 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public Skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ, 7 p.m., Kist Livestock arena, 1715 40th Ave SE, Mandan. Info: Karen at 701-391-4271 or Ron at 701-989-1245.

Monday, Oct. 17

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Immunizations, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Flu clinic by appointment only, 12:30-4 p.m., Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 or preregister at www.custerhealth.com.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Registration available for Fall Session 3 Swim lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Foor care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 First St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Public Skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Business Start-Up 101 workshop, 6 p.m., First Community Credit Union.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.