Meetings and Events - Nov. 6

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Blaze Orange Hike, today through Nov. 15, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/37CssTg.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Nov. 9

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7 p.m., .

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club, 7 p.m., Mandan High School Library.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:45 p.m., New Salem downtown.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sweet Briar School; 1-1:30 p.m., Almont -Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC; 4:30-5:30 p.m., Centre, Inc.

City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment (leave message). Limited appointments; no walk ins.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin School; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center.

Public skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment (leave message). Limited appointments; no walk ins.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.