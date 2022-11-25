Meetings and Events - Nov. 25

Friday, Nov. 25
- No School for Mandan Public Schools.
- Raging Rivers Black Friday sale today. Info: www.ragingriverswaterpark.com.
- Public Skating, 11:30 a.m. Starion Sports Complex.
- Mandan Holiday Lights on Main Grand Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.
Saturday, Nov. 26
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Small Business Saturday.
- Santa’s Arrival, 12 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Sunday, Nov. 27
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
- Public skating and open hockey, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Nov. 28
- Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. City Hall
- Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Giving Tuesday.
- Registration available for Fall Session 4 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Registration available for Fall Session 4 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office, 2816 37th St. NW, Mandan.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Registration available for Fall Session 4 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
- Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.