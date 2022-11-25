 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Meetings and Events - Nov. 25

Friday, Nov. 25

  • No School for Mandan Public Schools.
  • Raging Rivers Black Friday sale today. Info: www.ragingriverswaterpark.com.
  • Public Skating, 11:30 a.m. Starion Sports Complex.
  • Mandan Holiday Lights on Main Grand Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.

Saturday, Nov. 26

  • Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
  • Small Business Saturday.
  • Santa’s Arrival, 12 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Sunday, Nov. 27

  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
  • Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
  • Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
  • Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
  • Public skating and open hockey, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Nov. 28

  • Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
  • Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
  • Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. City Hall
  • Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

  • Giving Tuesday.
  • Registration available for Fall Session 4 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
  • New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
  • Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

  • Registration available for Fall Session 4 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
  • 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
  • West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
  • Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
  • Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office, 2816 37th St. NW, Mandan.

Thursday, Dec. 1

  • Registration available for Fall Session 4 Swim Lessons. Info: www.mandanparks.com.
  • Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
  • Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.

