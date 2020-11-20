Meetings and Events - Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Saturday, Nov. 21 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Nov. 22 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, Nov. 23 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information. Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., library. Mandan City and Planning, 5:30 p.m., city hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library. Tuesday, Nov. 24 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:45 p.m., New Salem downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365. Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings. Wednesday, Nov. 25 Bookmobile, 4-4:30 p.m., Custer Elementary after-school program. Lego Club, pre-recorded and link posted to library Facebook page. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., virtual at Go to Meeting. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, Nov. 26 S.T.E.A.M. Club, pre-recorded and link posted to library Facebook page. Friday, Nov. 27 Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Saturday, Nov. 28 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Nov. 29 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, Nov. 30 Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information. Tuesday, Dec. 1 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:45 p.m., Flasher downtown. Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings. Wednesday, Dec. 2 Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Bookmobile, 12:30-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony School; 4-5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary MAC. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, Dec. 3 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Hebron library.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.