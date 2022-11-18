Meetings and Events - Nov. 18

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Knights of Columbus hosting freewill offering breakfast, 9-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. NW, Mandan.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship, 7 p.m., Kist Livestock Arena, 1715 40th Ave SE, in Mandan. Freewill offering. Info: Karen, 701-391-4271 or Ron, 701-989-1245.

Monday, Nov. 21

Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Wellness Event, 4 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.