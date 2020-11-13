Meetings and Events - Nov. 13

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 and leave a message.
Friday, Nov. 13
Monthly take and make kits, pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.
Bookmobile doorstep library deliveries and New Salem-Elm Crest drop off and pickup only. Info: 701-667-5365.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, Nov. 16
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Teen programs, 4 p.m., text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for an appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Bookmobile senior care facilities drop off only. Info: Info: 701-667-5365.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Bookworm tales story time, pre-recorded and link posted to library's Facebook page.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., 100 1st St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., city library, Hebron; 4-4:30 p.m., Red TRail Elementary MAC; 4:45-5:15 p.m., Roughrider.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Library Book Club, 6:30 p.m., after hours in-person program.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
