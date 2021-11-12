Meetings and Events - Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 12

LIVE Music: EZ Street, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Blaze Orange Hike, today through Nov. 21, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3jAIFOc

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 4 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Nov. 15

Registration available for Winter Volleyball League. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fair grounds, New Salem.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., 100 First St NW, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Business Start-Up 101, 5:30 p.m., Harvest Catering & Events.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Morton County Planning & Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

SERVICES: