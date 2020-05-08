Meetings and Events - May 8, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, May 8
Pee Wee baseball registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Saturday, May 9
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park reopens for no-service camping.
Sunday, May 10
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mother's Day Hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Monday, May 11
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall or www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Tuesday, May 12
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Mayors Committee for People with Disabilities, 4 p.m., call into meeting by dialing the numbers provided in addition to your Attendee ID OR using the call me feature: +1-415-655-0002, meeting number (access code): 962 269 476, meeting password: fGqaAhGM237.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 13
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Lego club online, 3:30 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 87 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Thursday, May 14
Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in, at 669-224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, May 15
Saturday, May 16
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Community clean-up day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., register at cityofmandan.com/register.
Sunday, May 17
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, May 18
Mandan Parks and Recreation administration offices tentatively reopen.
Mandan Parks and Recreation fields tentatively reopen.
Dayball registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Track and field registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Tennis lessons and league registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Adventures in art registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
After school book club online, 4 p.m., videos recorded and posted to the library Facebook page and Youtube channel.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, May 19
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 20
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Thursday, May 21
All state parks reopen today with limited service. Go to www.cityofmandan.com/things to do for other outdoor recreation ideas.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.
