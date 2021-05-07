Meetings and Events - May 7

Friday, May 7 Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Dacotah Speedway dirt series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Small Town Boys, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Saturday, May 8 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Small Town Boys, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Sunday, May 9 Mothers Walk, today through May 23. Info: https://bit.ly/3buBnYg Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, May 10 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Opioid Health Crisis, 7 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Tuesday, May 11 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. Wednesday, May 12 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Horse Management webinar, 12 p.m. Info: 701-667-3342. Bookmobile, 1-1:30 p.m., Almont-Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC.; 4:30-5:30 p.m, Centre, Inc. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall. Circle of Security Parenting, 8 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Thursday, May 13 Bookmobile, 10:30-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center. Ag Marketing Outlook webinar, 1 p.m. Info: 701-667-3342. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.