Friday, May 5
- Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
- Mandan Meltdown Season Opener, 7-10 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
- LIVE Music: Nerve Impulse, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Saturday, May 6
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Mandan Meltdown Season Opener, 7-10 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
- LIVE Music: Nerve Impulse, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Sunday, May 7
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, May 8
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Women’s Ag Night, 5-8:30 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites.
- Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
- New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin City Council Meeting, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, May 9
- Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, Elm Crest Manor, 100 Elm Ave., New Salem. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Bone Builders, 10 a.m., Marian Manor Estates, Glen Ullin. Info: 701-667-3342.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
- New Salem Park Board Meeting, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Wednesday, May 10
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center
- Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, May 11
- Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center, 707 Main St. Call 701-622-359 for appointment.
- Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center, 110 S Main St. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
