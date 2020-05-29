Meetings and Events - May 29, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, May 29
Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo, or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.
Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Saturday, May 30
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, May 31
Mother's Day Hike through today, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, June 1
Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Teen movie-making, 4 p.m. today, June 8 and 15, library. MMPL teens will be writing, acting in, editing, and producing a short film from their homes. Info: hdiehl@cdln.info.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, June 2
Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
Virtual summer reading program kickoff: MMPL children's session, 11:30 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall. Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/353027037 or dial in +1 (872) 240-3412 access code: 353-027-037.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, June 3
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Virtual summer reading program kickoff: MMPL teen session, noon, library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday, June 4
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, June 5
Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo, or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.
Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.
Virtual summer reading program kickoff: MMPL outreach session, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Saturday, June 6
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Unicorn party, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page or YouTube channel.
Sunday, June 7
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, June 8
Kids craft, 1 p.m. Mondays through July 20, library.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Teen movie-making, 4 p.m. today and June 15, library. MMPL teens will be writing, acting in, editing, and producing a short film from their homes. Info: hdiehl@cdln.info.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Tuesday, June 9
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, June 10
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Lego club online, 3:30 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Thursday, June 11
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Creating a healthy home program for adults, 6:30 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
