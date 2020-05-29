Meetings and Events - May 29, 2020

Friday, May 29

Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo, or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.

Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Saturday, May 30

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

Sunday, May 31

Mother's Day Hike through today, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Monday, June 1

Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Teen movie-making, 4 p.m. today, June 8 and 15, library. MMPL teens will be writing, acting in, editing, and producing a short film from their homes. Info: hdiehl@cdln.info.

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Book hop, 7 p.m., join the Facebook group: shorturl.at/ahiW1. A limited number of free book copies are available every month. Books may be picked up at the library during set hours. Title is "Florida" by Lauren Goff.

Tuesday, June 2

Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., www.cityofmandan.com.

Virtual summer reading program kickoff: MMPL children's session, 11:30 a.m., library's Facebook page.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall. Join online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/353027037 or dial in +1 (872) 240-3412 access code: 353-027-037.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., cityofmandan.com.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, June 3

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.

Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.

Virtual summer reading program kickoff: MMPL teen session, noon, library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday, June 4

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Virtual statewide summer reading kickoff, today through Friday. Storytime, craft projects, and STEM activities run online from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day on the library's Facebook event page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, June 5