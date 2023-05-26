Friday, May 26
- Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Speedway.
- Last day of Education Appreciation Week at Prairie West Golf Course.
Saturday, May 27
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, May 28
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Mandan High School graduation, 2-4:30 p.m., Mandan High School.
Monday, May 29
- Mandan Parks offices closed.
- Immunizations by appointment only, Western Plains Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Memorial Day program in New Salem.
- Memorial Day program, 12-1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
- Memorial Day Hike, 1-3 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
Tuesday, May 30
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, May 31
- Opening day at Raging Rivers.
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.
Thursday, June 1
- North Dakota Railroad Museum opening day, 1-4 p.m., 3102 37th St. NW, Mandan.
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
