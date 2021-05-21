Meetings and Events - May 21

Friday, May 21 Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids North Dakota Opportunity Fund Loan Committee Teleconference, 10:30 a.m., 200 1st Ave NW, Mandan or Zoom: https://bit.ly/3tWZzbU Meeting ID: 994 8498 8126, Passcode: 063607 or call 312-626-6799. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. EZ Street, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Dacotah Speedway dirt series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Karaoke, 8 p.m.-midnight, Mandan Moose Lodge, 111 11th Ave NE. Moose membership not required. Saturday, May 22 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. EZ Street, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE. Sunday, May 23 New Salem/Almont, Glen Ullin, Flasher and Hebron High School graduations. Mothers Walk, Fort Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3buBnYg Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, May 24 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Morton County Drought Workshop, 1 p.m., New Salem. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Tuesday, May 25 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Bookmobile, 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, May 26 Horse Management webinar. Info: 701-667-3342. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Missouri Room, Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St. NW, Mandan. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, May 27 Parenting in a Pandemic, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Navigating Drought on Your Ranch webinar. Info: 701-667-3342. Bookmobile, 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center. West Region Girls Tennis Tournament. Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.