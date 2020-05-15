Meetings and Events - May 15, 2020

Friday, May 22

Pee Wee baseball registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.

Saturday, May 23

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park reopens for no-service camping.

Sunday, May 24

Flasher High School, Glen Ullin High School and Mandan High School graduations.

Mother's Day Hike through May 31, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Monday, May 25

Memorial Day program in New Salem, city auditorium. Info: 701-843-7828.

Memorial Day walk, 1 p.m., Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Tuesday, May 26

Library summer reading registration begins, Info: 701-667-5365.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, May 27

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.

Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Thursday, May 28

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m. Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.