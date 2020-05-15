Meetings and Events - May 15, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, May 15
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Saturday, May 16
Touch a Truck, Info: mandanprogress.org.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Community litter clean-up day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., register at cityofmandan.com/register.
Sunday, May 17
Hebron High School and New Salem/Almont High School graduations.
Mother's Day Hike through May 31, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, May 18
Mandan Parks and Recreation administration offices tentatively reopen.
Mandan Parks and Recreation fields tentatively reopen.
Dayball registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Track and field registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Tennis lessons and league registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Adventures in art registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
After school book club online, 4 p.m., videos recorded and posted to the library Facebook page and Youtube channel.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, May 19
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 20
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday, May 21
All state parks reopen today with limited service. Go to www.cityofmandan.com/things to do for other outdoor recreation ideas.
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through May 28, Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, May 22
Pee Wee baseball registration deadline. Info: 701-751-6161. www.mandanparks.com.
Saturday, May 23
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park reopens for no-service camping.
Sunday, May 24
Flasher High School, Glen Ullin High School and Mandan High School graduations.
Mother's Day Hike through May 31, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, May 25
Memorial Day program in New Salem, city auditorium. Info: 701-843-7828.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Tuesday, May 26
Library summer reading registration begins, Info: 701-667-5365.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 27
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, May 28
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m. Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!