Meetings and Events - May 14

Friday, May 14 Bookmobile doorstep library deliveries and New Salem-Elm Crest drop off and pickup only. Info: 701-667-5365. Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Dacotah Speedway dirt series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Saturday, May 15 Touch a Truck, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: https://bit.ly/3bbbWKO Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, May 16 Mothers Walk, today through May 23. Info: https://bit.ly/3buBnYg Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, May 17 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. Tuesday, May 18 Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club, 67 5 Ave. E. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment. Mandan Parks and Rec special meeting, noon, Park Administration Building (Raging Rivers), 2600 46th Ave SE. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Bookmobile, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fair Grounds, New Salem. Wednesday, May 19 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-6221-3591 for appointment. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. Bookmobile, 10 a.m.-noon, Sweet Briar School; senior care facilities drop off only; 4-4:30 p.m., Custer Elementary after-school program. Foot care, 12:30-2:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-6221-3591 for appointment. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, May 20 Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron; 4-4:30 p.m., Red Trail Elementary MAC; 4:45-5:15 p.m., Roughrider. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.