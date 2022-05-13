Meetings and Events - May 13

Friday, May 13

Dacotah Speedway Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

The Lonesome Dove presents Johnny Collier from Muscle Shoals, 8:30 p.m., Lonesome Dove, 3929 Memorial Highway, Mandan. Info: 701-663-2793.

LIVE Music: Fully Loaded, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan.

Saturday, May 14

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Go Bald, Go Bowl, Go Gold for Kids with Cancer, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Midway Lanes.

Sunday, May 15

Knights of Columbus breakfast, 9-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. NW, Mandan. Freewill offering.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship, 7 p.m., Kist Livestock, Mandan. Info: Karen, 701-391-4271 or Ron, 701-989-1245.

Monday, May 16

Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Public Works open house, 4 p.m., Mandan Public Works, 411 6th Ave SW.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, May 17

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, May 18

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 1-2:30 p.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Library Square, 10 1st St NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Thursday, May 19

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

