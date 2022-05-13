Meetings and Events - May 13

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
Friday, May 13
Dacotah Speedway Mandan Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
The Lonesome Dove presents Johnny Collier from Muscle Shoals, 8:30 p.m., Lonesome Dove, 3929 Memorial Highway, Mandan. Info: 701-663-2793.
LIVE Music: Fully Loaded, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan.
Saturday, May 14
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Go Bald, Go Bowl, Go Gold for Kids with Cancer, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Midway Lanes.
The Lonesome Dove presents Johnny Collier from Muscle Shoals, 8:30 p.m., Lonesome Dove, 3929 Memorial Highway, Mandan. Info: 701-663-2793.
LIVE Music: Fully Loaded, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan.
Sunday, May 15
Knights of Columbus breakfast, 9-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. NW, Mandan. Freewill offering.
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship, 7 p.m., Kist Livestock, Mandan. Info: Karen, 701-391-4271 or Ron, 701-989-1245.
Monday, May 16
Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Public Works open house, 4 p.m., Mandan Public Works, 411 6th Ave SW.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Tuesday, May 17
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.
Wednesday, May 18
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Morton County Road Commission, 1-2:30 p.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Library Square, 10 1st St NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Thursday, May 19
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.
