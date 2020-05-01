Meetings and Events - May 1, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, May 1
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday until today, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Saturday, May 2
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, May 3
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, May 4
May the Fourth be with you online teen program, 4 p.m., in a galaxy not too far away (your own home) on Discord app. Info: email Hannah at hdiehl@cdln.info.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Book hop online, 7 p.m., join the Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/219504509241316/. Title: "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides.
Tuesday, May 5
Mandan Remediation Trust, 11 a.m., join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/520866509. You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (312) 757-3121, Access Code: 520-866-509. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/520866509.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 6
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Thursday, May 7
Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 667-3370 for appointment.
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Conversation and coffee, 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through April 30, Call in from your home for an informal chit-chat with the library staff and other patrons. Please call 701-667-5365 for the C&C access code before noon.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Saturday, May 9
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, May 10
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mother's Day Hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Monday, May 11
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall or www.cityofmandan.com.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Tuesday, May 12
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, May 13
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Lego club online, 3:30 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 87 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Thursday, May 14
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., join from a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty. People also can dial in, at 669-224-3412 with an access code. The access code will be different for each meeting. To get the app, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/370200173.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings.
