Meetings and Events - March 20, 2020
Meetings and Events - March 20, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting these events as of press time. To update an event listing, email editor@mandan-news.com.

Friday, March 20

Library closed through Sunday. 

Doug Allen Nash, 9 p.m., today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, March 21

Library closed through Sunday. 

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

Doug Allen Nash, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, March 22

Library closed. 

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.  

Monday, March 23

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. 

Mandan City Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Tuesday, March 24

Ornamental/turf and greenhouse pesticide training. 

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Liberty Heights; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sweet Briar School; 3-4 p.m., New Salem Elm Crest Manor; 4:15-5:30 p.m., New Salem downtown; 4:15-5:15 p.m., physics lab/physics solar workshop for all ages at New Salem School. 

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse. 

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse. 

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, March 25

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370.

Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive.

Thursday, March 26

Hebron FFA banquet. 

Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4 p.m., Sunset Drive Prospera; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Red Trail Elementary; 5:30-6 p.m., Roughrider. 

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Spring fever garden forum, 6:30 p.m., Edgewood Mandan. Info: 701-663-5664. 

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, March 27

The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. today. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40. 

Frantic Anarchy, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, March 28

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Eagles Spring Vendor/Craft/Bake Sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mandan Eagles. Pancake and sausage breakfast by the Masons until noon.

Teddy bear picnic, 10:30 a.m., library. 

Frantic Anarchy, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, March 29

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, March 30

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.  

Tuesday, March 31

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, April 1

Census Day. 

Doorstep library deliveries. 

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. 

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.

Mandan American Legion Post No. 40 meeting, 7 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Thursday, April 2 

New Salem FFA banquet. 

Bookmobile, 10:30-3 p.m., Flasher School; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Catapult activity (weather permitting) for all ages at Flasher School; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Centre, Inc. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday. 

