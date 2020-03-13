Meetings and Events - March 13, 2020

Friday, March 13
North Dakota Opportunity Fund Executive Committee meeting, 9:30 a.m., 200 1st Ave NW.
Family movie day, 1 p.m., library.
The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. today and March 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
The Jacob Christopher Band, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon.
Saturday, March 14
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
The Jacob Christopher Band, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Shamrock Shuffle at various merchants.
Sunday, March 15
Home delivered meals benefit breakfast, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mandan Senior Center. Open to the public; freewill offering.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Leprechaun leap hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Celebrating barbie, 2 p.m., library.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, March 16
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Escape room game for teens, 4 p.m., library.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Gilbert S. Furness American Legion Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., library.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, March 17
Ag pest control pesticide training.
Township elections.
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hebron School; 2:45-4 p.m., Hebron downtown; 3-4 p.m., Physics lab/physics solar workshop for all ages, Hebron School; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Wainwright Estates at intersection of Jonathan and Abbott.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 18
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Bookmobile, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph's School; 3:45-4:15 p.m., Custer Elementary School; 4:30-5 p.m., Roosevelt School; 5:30-6 p.m., Borden Harbor Park.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call Custer Health at 667-3370.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Mandan Art Association, 7 p.m., library.
Thursday, March 19
Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., New Salem Nutrition Center; 12-1 p.m., Almont; 3:50-4:20 p.m., Mary Stark Elementary; 4:35-5:15 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Library book club, 7 p.m., library. Title: "Love & Other Consolation Prizes."
Line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose membership not required.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, March 20
The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. today and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.
Doug Allen Nash, 9 p.m., today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon.
Saturday, March 21
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Doug Allen Nash, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Sunday, March 22
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, March 23
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Mandan City Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.
Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.
Tuesday, March 24
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Liberty Heights; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sweet Briar School; 3-4 p.m., New Salem Elm Crest Manor; 4:15-5:30 p.m., New Salem downtown; 4:15-5:15 p.m., physics lab/physics solar workshop for all ages at New Salem School.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.
Reading Tails, 4 p.m., library.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 25
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370.
Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive.
Tell a story with a photo, 6:30 p.m., library.
Thursday, March 26
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.
Bookmobile, 3:30-4 p.m., Sunset Drive Prospera; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Red Trail Elementary; 5:30-6 p.m., Roughrider.
Clay creations for ages 6-8, 4 p.m., library. Registration required.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Spring fever garden forum, 6:30 p.m., Edgewood Mandan. Info: 701-663-5664.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
