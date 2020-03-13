Meetings and Events - March 13, 2020
Meetings and Events - March 13, 2020

Friday, March 13

North Dakota Opportunity Fund Executive Committee meeting, 9:30 a.m., 200 1st Ave NW.

Family movie day, 1 p.m., library. 

The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. today and March 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40. 

Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles. 

The Jacob Christopher Band, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, March 14

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

The Jacob Christopher Band, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Shamrock Shuffle at various merchants. 

Sunday, March 15

Home delivered meals benefit breakfast, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Mandan Senior Center. Open to the public; freewill offering. 

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Leprechaun leap hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park. 

Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Celebrating barbie, 2 p.m., library. 

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. 

Monday, March 16

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. 

Escape room game for teens, 4 p.m., library. 

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.  

Gilbert S. Furness American Legion Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., library.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.  

Tuesday, March 17

Ag pest control pesticide training. 

Township elections. 

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hebron School; 2:45-4 p.m., Hebron downtown; 3-4 p.m., Physics lab/physics solar workshop for all ages, Hebron School; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Wainwright Estates at intersection of Jonathan and Abbott.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 701-622-3591 for appointment. 

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, March 18

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. 

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370. 

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. 

Bookmobile, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph's School; 3:45-4:15 p.m., Custer Elementary School; 4:30-5 p.m., Roosevelt School; 5:30-6 p.m., Borden Harbor Park. 

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call Custer Health at 667-3370. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.

Mandan Art Association, 7 p.m., library.

Thursday, March 19 

Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., New Salem Nutrition Center; 12-1 p.m., Almont; 3:50-4:20 p.m., Mary Stark Elementary; 4:35-5:15 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Library book club, 7 p.m., library. Title: "Love & Other Consolation Prizes." 

Line dancing, 7:30 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose membership not required. 

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, March 20

The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. today and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40. 

Doug Allen Nash, 9 p.m., today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon. 

Saturday, March 21

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

Doug Allen Nash, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.

Sunday, March 22

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.  

Monday, March 23

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.

Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. 

Mandan City Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall. 

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., library.

Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.

Tuesday, March 24

Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.

Bookmobile, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Liberty Heights; 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sweet Briar School; 3-4 p.m., New Salem Elm Crest Manor; 4:15-5:30 p.m., New Salem downtown; 4:15-5:15 p.m., physics lab/physics solar workshop for all ages at New Salem School. 

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse. 

Reading Tails, 4 p.m., library. 

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse. 

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, March 25

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370.

Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office. 

Story time, 10 a.m., library. 

Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library. 

TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive.

Tell a story with a photo, 6:30 p.m., library. 

Thursday, March 26

Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.

Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.

Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.

Bookmobile, 3:30-4 p.m., Sunset Drive Prospera; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Red Trail Elementary; 5:30-6 p.m., Roughrider. 

Clay creations for ages 6-8, 4 p.m., library. Registration required. 

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Spring fever garden forum, 6:30 p.m., Edgewood Mandan. Info: 701-663-5664. 

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Historical Society, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday. 

