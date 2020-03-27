Meetings and Events - March 27, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting these events as of press time. To update an event listing, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-426-5318.
Friday, March 27
Free books, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Limit five books per family. One person at a time. Available as long as supplies last.
Saturday, March 28
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Teddy bear picnic, 10:30 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Sunday, March 29
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Monday, March 30
Tuesday, March 31
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, April 1
Census Day.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Thursday, April 2
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m., library's Facebook page.
Online soap science, 4 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Friday, April 3
Saturday, April 4
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, April 5
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Crazy fools hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Monday, April 6
Election petition filing deadline is 4 p.m. today.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall, 205 Second Ave. N.W.
Tuesday, April 7
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Mandan Board of Equalization, 7 p.m., city hall.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, April 8
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Story time with Bobby and Kelly, 11 a.m., Live on library's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mortonmandanpl/.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Thursday, April 9
Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., city hall.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
Custer Health has suspended services for immunization clinics, footcare and blood pressure clinics for the month of April. Call Custer Health with questions at 701-667-3370. For WIC Services, call 701-667-3364.
