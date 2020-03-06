Meetings and Events - March 6, 2020

Friday, March 6

Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament.

The Morton Mandan Public Library is going fine free for one week. Late fines will be waived on all undamaged books, CDs, DVDs and other materials returned to the library today through Saturday. Info: 701-667-5365.

Hamilton party for teens, 5 p.m., library. Call 667-5364 to register.

The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 13 and 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. today, March 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.

Saturday, March 7

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

Karaoke with Jimmy Adams, 8 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose membership not required. No cover, full bar.