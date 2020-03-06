Meetings and Events - March 6, 2020

Friday, March 6
Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament.
The Morton Mandan Public Library is going fine free for one week. Late fines will be waived on all undamaged books, CDs, DVDs and other materials returned to the library today through Saturday. Info: 701-667-5365.
Hamilton party for teens, 5 p.m., library. Call 667-5364 to register.
The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 13 and 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. today, March 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.
Saturday, March 7
Girls and boys varsity regional basketball tournament.
The Morton Mandan Public Library is going fine free for one week. Late fines will be waived on all undamaged books, CDs, DVDs and other materials returned to the library today. Info: 701-667-5365.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Karaoke with Jimmy Adams, 8 p.m., Moose lodge. Moose membership not required. No cover, full bar.
Sunday, March 8
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, March 9
Retired Mandan Schools Employees, 9 a.m., Dakota Farms.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Sanford Health Care Center Auxiliary, 1:30 p.m., 201 14th St. N.W.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Minute to win it for teens, 4 p.m., library.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Mandan Athletic and Recreation Club, 7 p.m., Mandan High School Library.
Mandan Dacotah Lions Club board of directors, 7 p.m., 316 W Main St.
Tuesday, March 10
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem School; 3:15-5 p.m., New Salem downtown.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Christ the King pinochle, 7 p.m., Christ the King Parish Center. Cost: $5.
West River AA, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 11
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW.
Bookmobile, 9-9:30 a.m., Lakewood Landing; 9:45-10:15 a.m., Edgewood Vista; 10:30-11 a.m., Miller Pointe; 1:15-3:15 p.m., St. Anthony School; 4-5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Elementary.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
Lego club for school aged kids, 3:30 p.m. library.
Bookmobile, 4:15-5 p.m., Wildwood Park; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Twin City Estates Clubhouse.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive.
Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tell a story with a photo, 6:30 p.m. today and March 25, library.
Books and brews club, 7 p.m., Dialectic Brewing Company.
Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., 119 Main St. S.
Thursday, March 12
Foot care, 8:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center. Call 622-3591 for appointment.
TOPS No. 218, 9 a.m., First Lutheran Church basement, 408 Ninth St. NW. New members welcome.
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Foot care, 12:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 348-3838 for appointment.
You have free articles remaining.
Family movie day, 1 p.m., library.
Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Bismarck-Mandan Handknitters Guild, 7 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Info: Katie, 701-663-2720.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, March 13
Family movie day, 1 p.m., library.
The Knights of Columbus hosting Friday Lenten fish fries. Christ the King will host 5:30-6:30 p.m. today and March 27. Spirit of Life will host 5-7 p.m. March 20 and April 3. Prices: $10 for adults, $4 for children grades K-6 and a family maximum of $40.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
The Jacob Christopher Band, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon.
Saturday, March 14
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
The Jacob Christopher Band, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon.
Sunday, March 15
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Leprechaun leap hike, 1 p.m., Fort Lincoln State Park.
Open gym, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. N.W. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Celebrating barbie, 2 p.m., library.
Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Monday, March 16
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Moose lodge.
Immunizations, 3-5 p.m., Mandan Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Escape room game for teens, 4 p.m., library.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Gilbert S. Furness American Legion Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., library.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, March 17
Ag pest control pesticide training.
Township elections.
Read away fines for ages 18 and under, library. Info: 701-667-5365.
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call Custer Health at 667-3370 for appointment.
Bookmobile, 10:15 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hebron School; 2:45-4 p.m., Hebron downtown; 3-4 p.m., Physics lab/physics solar workshop for all ages, Hebron School; 5:15-5:45 p.m., Wainwright Estates at intersection of Jonathan and Abbott.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 6:30 p.m., library.
Mandan Masonic Lodge No. 8, 7 p.m., Mandan Masonic Center.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, March 18
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call Custer Health at 667-3370.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Bookmobile, 9-11 a.m., St. Joseph's School; 3:45-4:15 p.m., Custer Elementary School; 4:30-5 p.m., Roosevelt School; 5:30-6 p.m., Borden Harbor Park.
Story time, 10 a.m., library.
Tiny tot tales, 11 a.m., library.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call Custer Health at 667-3370.
TOPS No. ND 347, 5:15 p.m., Masonic Temple, 1705 Sunset Drive, Mandan.
Mandan Art Association, 7 p.m., library.
Thursday, March 19
Baby story time, 10 a.m., library.
Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., New Salem Nutrition Center; 12-1 p.m., Almont; 3:50-4:20 p.m., Mary Stark Elementary; 4:35-5:15 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary.
Make-n-take crafts for ages 5 and under, 11 a.m., library.
Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main St.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Library book club, 7 p.m., library. Title: "Love & Other Consolation Prizes."
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.