Meetings and Events - March 5

Friday, March 5 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Lenten fish fry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph's. Consult parish's bulletin for info. Saturday, March 6 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, March 7 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Open gym, 1 p.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, March 8 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Your Money, Your Goals: Behind on Bills webinar, noon, virtual. Info: 701-667-3340. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Tuesday, March 9 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. BSC Ag Marketing Club and Midwest Ag energy update, virtual. Info: 701-667-3340. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, March 10 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Bookmobile, 1-1:30 p.m., Almont-Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC.; 4:30-5:30 p.m, Centre, Inc. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall. Thursday, March 11 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Heathcare Center. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Find Your Roots!, 7 p.m. today and April 8, Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook Live.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.