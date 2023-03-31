Friday, March 31
- Lenten fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph's.
Saturday, April 1
- Wear Blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, April 2
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Special Olympics Mandan Benefit Breakfast and Silent Auction, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center.
Monday, April 3
- Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Spring Fever Forums, 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual and Burleigh County Extension office. Info: 701-667-3342.
Tuesday, April 4
- Gearing up for Kindergarten in Mandan, 6-7:15 p.m. Info: 701-667-3342.
- City of Mandan Board of Equalization, 7 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, April 5
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.
Thursday, April 6
- Women’s Ag Night, 5 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites. Free. Info/register: malissa.mckee@usda.gov or call Morton County SCD at 701-667-1163 ext 3.
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
