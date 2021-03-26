Meetings and Events - March 26

Friday, March 26 Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Lenten fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Spirit of Life. Consult parish for info. Rock Creek Revival, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Saturday, March 27 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, March 28 Knights of Columbus breakfast and silent auction, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Christ the King Parish Life Center, 505 10th Ave. N.W. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for 5 and under. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, March 29 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Spring Fever Forum, 6:30-8:30 p.m., in-person or online. Info: 701-667-3342. Positive Discipline, 6:30-8 p.m., Family Wellness, Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342. Tuesday, March 30 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, March 31 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Morton County Water Resource District,10 a.m., Missouri Room at Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St., Mandan. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday, April 1 Let’s Bake Together and Wear Blue Day for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Library Take and Make Photo Board for teens, contact Michaela to reserve a kit. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.