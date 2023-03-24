Friday, March 24
- Lenten fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Spirit of Life.
- Live Music: Rock Creek Revival, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Saturday, March 25
- Hebron/Glen Ullin and Mandan High School Proms.
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Rural Resilience Retreat, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 4-H Camp in Washburn. Info: 701-667-3342.
- Mandan Eagles Spring Vendor/Craft/Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mandan Eagles Club, 1400 Collins Ave., Mandan. Info: 701-663-1891.
- Live Music: Rock Creek Revival, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Info: 701-663-7768.
Sunday, March 26
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Monday, March 27
- Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health office, 403 Burlington St. SE, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
- Spring Fever Forums, 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual and Burleigh County Extension office. Info: 701-667-3342.
Tuesday, March 28
- Gearing up for Kindergarten in Mandan, 6-7:15 p.m. Info:701-667-3342.
- Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
Wednesday, March 29
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office, 2816 37th St NW, Mandan.
Thursday, March 30
- Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.
