Meetings and Events - March 19

Friday, March 19 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Lenten fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., St. Joseph's. Consult parish for info. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Saturday, March 20 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Karaoke, 8 p.m. to midnight, Mandan Moose Lodge. Moose membership not required; no cover. Sunday, March 21 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Open gym, 1 p.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, March 22 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. American Legion Posts of the 7th District and Auxiliary spring meeting, 7 p.m., Civic Center, 312 N Lincoln, Ave, Center. Registration is $5. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Morton Mandan Public Library Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Brave Center. Text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information. Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Tuesday, March 23 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, March 24 Ornamental/turf and greenhouse pesticide training. Info: 701-667-3342. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Third Annual Mandan Business Pitch Challenge, 5:30 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites. Thursday, March 25 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Heathcare Center. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan Progress Organization Annual Dinner, 6 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites. Info: 701-751-2983 or https://rb.gy/gj0y4o. Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.