Meetings and Events - March 18

Saturday, March 19

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, March 20

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open gym, 12 p.m., All Seasons Arena.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, March 21

Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

NDSU Spring Fever Garden Forums, 6:30 p.m., online and Burleigh County Extension Office, 3715 E. Bismarck Expressway. Info: 701-667-3342.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Nurtured Heart Approach, 6:30-8 p.m., Bismarck YMCA. Info: 701-667-3342.

Tuesday, March 22

North Dakota Opportunity Fund Executive Committee, 8:30 a.m., 200 1st Ave NW, Mandan.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m. Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, March 23

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m, Missouri West Water offices, 2816 37th St NW, Mandan.

Business Pitch Challenge, 5:30 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites, Mandan.

North Dakota's American Legion Posts of the Seventh District and their Auxiliary 2022 Spring District meeting, 7:30 p.m. CT, Hazen City Hall, 146 Main St. E. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. and registration is $5.

Thursday, March 24

Mandan Optimist Club, noon, A&B Pizza, Mandan.

Morton County Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse, virtually at www.gotomeet.me/MortonCounty/morton-county-planning--zoningmeeting or dial +1 (646) 749-3122 and use access code: 242-435-693.

Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

SERVICES: