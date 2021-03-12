Meetings and Events - March 12

Friday, March 12 Bookmobile doorstep library deliveries and New Salem-Elm Crest drop off and pickup only. Info: 701-667-5365. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Saturday, March 13 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Infant Massage, 10-11 a.m, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Food drive and Leprechaun Crawl, 4 p.m., Vicky's Sports Bar. Info: https://bit.ly/2Ok5k4p Sunday, March 14 Go Green for Parks Hike, all day. Info: https://bit.ly/3buBnYg Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Open gym, 1 p.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Infant Massage, 3-4 p.m., Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Monday, March 15 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Registration available for Pee Wee Baseball, all day, register at www.mandanparks.com. Public skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Your Money, Your Goals: Getting Through the Month, noon, virtual. Info: 701-667-3342. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Library teen hangout: Dungeons and Dragons, 4 p.m. Check library's Facebook page for location and updates; registration required. Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. Tuesday, March 16 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Flasher school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., Flasher downtown. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, March 17 Ag pest control pesticide training. Info: 701-667-3342. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. Bookmobile, 10 a.m.-noon, Sweet Briar School; senior care facilities drop off only; 4-4:30 p.m., Custer Elementary after-school program. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds, New Salem. Thursday, March 18 Farm Safety Webinar, virtual. Info: 701-667-3342. Bookmobile, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Dark Side of the Brew, Hebron; 4-4:30 p.m., Red Trail Elementary MAC; 4:45-5:15 p.m., Roughrider. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Library Book Club, 6:30 p.m, after hours in-person program.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.