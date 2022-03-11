Meetings and Events - March 11

Friday, March 11 No school for Mandan Public Schools today. Public skating, 11:30 a.m., Starion Sports Complex Open hockey, 1:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Saturday, March 12 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Project Expo and Fashion Revue, 9 a.m., Mandan Eagles. Info: 701-667-3342. Sunday, March 13 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open gym, 12 p.m., All Seasons Arena. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, March 14 Registration available for Pee Wee Baseball. Info: www.mandanparks.com. Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Nurtured Heart Approach, 6:30-8 p.m., Bismarck YMCA. Info: 701-667-3342. Tuesday, March 15 Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fairgrounds. Board's mailing address is Morton County Fair, PO Box 102, New Salem, ND 58563 Wednesday, March 16 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW, Mandan. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Thursday, March 17 Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.