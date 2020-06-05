Meetings and Events - June 5, 2020

Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo, or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.

Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.

Virtual summer reading program kickoff: MMPL outreach session, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Dacotah Speedway Racing, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Saturday, June 6

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Unicorn party, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page or YouTube channel.

Sunday, June 7

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Monday, June 8

Kids craft, 1 p.m. Mondays through July 20, library.

Teen movie-making, 4 p.m. today and June 15, library. MMPL teens will be writing, acting in, editing, and producing a short film from their homes. Info: hdiehl@cdln.info.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., 119 Main St. S.

Tuesday, June 9

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.

Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.

New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, June 10

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.

Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Lego club online, 3:30 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Flasher City Commission, 6:30 p.m., 106 Main Ave.

Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., 119 Main St. S.

Thursday, June 11

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Mandan Community Beautification Committee, 7:30 a.m., www.cityofmandan.com.

Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.

Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

Creating a healthy home program for adults, 6:30 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Friday, June 12

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Saturday, June 13

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.

Sunday, June 14

Monday, June 15

Teen movie-making, 4 p.m., library. MMPL teens will be writing, acting in, editing, and producing a short film from their homes. Info: hdiehl@cdln.info.

Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, June 16

Foot care and blood pressure, 12:15-1 p.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.

Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., cityofmandan.com.

Wednesday, June 17

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Thursday, June 18

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Online book club, 7 p.m., join the Facebook group: shorturl.at/xHIRS. A limited number of free book copies are available every month. Books may be picked up at the library during set hours. Title is " The Devil In the White City" by Erik Larson.