Meetings and Events - June 4

Friday, June 4 Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Dacotah Speedway Ironman 100, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Saturday, June 5 Dacotah Mandan Lions Kite Fly, today and Sunday, football field at Mandan Middle School. National Trails Day. Old Red Trail Rummage sales. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Carpool Cinema, 6 and 9 p.m., Mandan Brave Center parking lot, 901 Division St. NW. Dacotah Speedway Ironman 100, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Comedy Night: Fargo Comedy Road Show, 8:30 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill. Sunday, June 6 Dacotah Mandan Lions Kite Fly, football field at Mandan Middle School. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, June 7 Mandan Horse and Saddle Club Family Rodeo, Dacotah Centennial Park. Info: www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. Tuesday, June 8 Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Cemetery Advisory Board, 7:30 a.m., Grounds Maintenance Building, Mandan Union Cemetery. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Wednesday, June 9 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Mandan Public Schools School Board Election, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. Thursday, June 10 Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Morton Mandan Public Library Summer Reading Program kicks off, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. Info: https://bit.ly/34Gn8Ly Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.