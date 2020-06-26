Meetings and Events - June 26, 2020

Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.

Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Saturday, June 27

Father's Day Hike through June 30, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, June 28

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, June 29

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista, Mandan. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Tuesday, June 30

Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, July 1

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.

Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St. NW.

Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular Zoo admission applies.

Thursday, July 2

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan Rodeo Days at Dacotah Centennial Park, 5 to 10 p.m.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Friday, July 3