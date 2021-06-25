Meetings and Events - June 25

Friday, June 25 Kids Cooking Camp, registration required. Info: 701-667-3342. Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com. Glen Ullin Community Hall of Fame, today and Saturday, Crossroads Golf Course. McQuades Softball Tournament, today through Sunday, Mandan Softball Complex. Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Saturday, June 26 Glen Ullin Community Hall of Fame at Crossroads Golf Course. McQuades Softball Tournament, today through Sunday, Mandan Softball Complex. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, June 27 McQuades Softball Tournament at Mandan Softball Complex. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, June 28 My First Business: Babysitting, Mandan, registration required. Info: 701-667-3342. Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., City Hall. Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library. Tuesday, June 29 My First Business: Babysitting, Mandan, registration required. Info: 701-667-3342. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. Wednesday, June 30 Mental Health First Aid Training, Bismarck, registration required. Info: 701-667-3342. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW, Mandan. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. Thursday, July 1 Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.