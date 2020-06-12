Meetings and Events - June 12, 2020

Mandan News was not notified about the coronavirus affecting some of these events as of press time. To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286.
Friday, June 12
Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo, or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.
Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.
Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Corvettes of Dakota Territory, 7 p.m., Mandan Eagles.
Saturday, June 13
Father's Day Hike through June 30, Fort Lincoln State Park. See the event's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/748354142365172/.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church.
Sunday, June 14
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, June 15
Kids craft, 1 p.m. Mondays through July 20, library.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Teen movie-making, 4 p.m., library. MMPL teens will be writing, acting in, editing, and producing a short film from their homes. Info: hdiehl@cdln.info.
Mandan School Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., 106 Main Ave.
Tuesday, June 16
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Foot care and blood pressure, 12:15-1 p.m., Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., cityofmandan.com.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, June 17
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Container gardening, 7 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Thursday, June 18
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Online book club, 7 p.m., join the Facebook group: shorturl.at/xHIRS. A limited number of free book copies are available every month. Books may be picked up at the library during set hours. Title is " The Devil In the White City" by Erik Larson.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Friday, June 19
Visual art contest for ages 13-18, today through June 30, library. Submit an original drawing, painting, photo, or other work of visual art. Submissions are accepted on Discord, Facebook, Instagram, and by emailing hdiehl@cdln.info.
Run Walk Run 5k training, today through July 4, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.
Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Dacotah Speedway Racing, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, June 20
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Sunday, June 21
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, June 22
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista, Mandan. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.
Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Morton Mandan Pubnlic Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m. library.
Tuesday, June 23
Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.
Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., county courthouse.
Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.
Wednesday, June 24
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.
Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St. NW.
Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.
Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular Zoo admission applies.
Thursday, June 25
Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.
Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!