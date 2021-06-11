Meetings and Events - June 11

Friday, June 11

Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com.

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Morton Mandan Public Library Summer Reading Program kicks off, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Saturday. Info: https://bit.ly/34Gn8Ly

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

The Savanah Benz Band, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE.

Saturday, June 12

Otter Creek Mountain Bike Race, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Harmon Lake.

Buggies-N-Blues, today and Sunday, downtown Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

The Savanah Benz Band, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE.

Sunday, June 13

Father's Day Hike, today through June 27, Fort Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3gk3cWf

Buggies-N-Blues, downtown Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, June 14

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Child Evangelism Fellowship Club, today through Friday, Signature Events. Info: https://www.signatureeventsmandan.com/

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.

Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.

Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.

Tuesday, June 15

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club, 67 5 Ave. E. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Wednesday, June 16

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Thursday, June 17

SERVICES: