Meetings and Events - June 11

Friday, June 11
Mandan Parks and Recreation offering parent/child tennis lessons for ages 3-4, June 7-30. Info and reservations: www.mandanparks.com.
Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.
Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids
Morton Mandan Public Library Summer Reading Program kicks off, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Saturday. Info: https://bit.ly/34Gn8Ly
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Dacotah Speedway Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
The Savanah Benz Band, 9 p.m. today and Saturday, Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE.
Saturday, June 12
Otter Creek Mountain Bike Race, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Harmon Lake.
Buggies-N-Blues, today and Sunday, downtown Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
The Savanah Benz Band, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE.
Sunday, June 13
Father's Day Hike, today through June 27, Fort Lincoln State Park. Info: https://bit.ly/3gk3cWf
Buggies-N-Blues, downtown Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, June 14
Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Child Evangelism Fellowship Club, today through Friday, Signature Events. Info: https://www.signatureeventsmandan.com/
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, June 15
Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club, 67 5 Ave. E. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.
Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.
Wednesday, June 16
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.
Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.
Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Thursday, June 17
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.