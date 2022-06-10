Meetings and Events - June 10

Friday, June 10 Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the King School gymnasium, Mandan. Buggies-N-Blues classic car auction, 5-7 p.m. Northland Auction. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/ or call MPO, 701-751-2983. Dacotah Speedway Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Saturday, June 11 NTPA Truck & Tractor Pull at Dacotah Centennial Park. Otter Creek Mountain Bike Race at Harmon Lake. Breakfast on the Farm, 7 to 11 a.m., Northern Lights Dairy, 2165 54th St., Mandan. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the King School gymnasium, Mandan. Buggies-N-Blues classic car parade, 3 p.m., Main Street, Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/ or call MPO, 701-751-2983. Buggies-N-Blues Block Party on Main, 4-11 p.m., Main Street, Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/ or call MPO, 701-751-2983. Sunday, June 12 Planes & Pancakes, 8 a.m., Mandan Regional Airport - Lawler Field. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Buggies-N-Blues car show and swap meet, 11 a.m., Main Street, Mandan. Info: http://www.buggies-n-blues.org/ or call MPO, 701-751-2983. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, June 13 Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall. New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Tuesday, June 14 Election day. Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. All Kids Swim, 10 a.m., Raging Rivers Waterpark. Burgers in the Park, 5:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Wednesday, June 15 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department. Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st NW, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Thursday, June 16 Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. SERVICES:

