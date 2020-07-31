Meetings and Events - July 31, 2020

Friday, July 31

Mandan Public Schools kindergarten registration deadline.

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Gov. Cup at Dacotah Centennial Park, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Dacotah Speedway Gov. Cup at Dacotah Centennial Park, 5 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Aug. 3

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

River Rhapsody Chorus concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9 to 11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Remediation Trust at Mandan City Hall, 10 to 11 a.m.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

City Commission meeting at Mandan City Hall, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Kim Bauer & Lynn Zachmeier concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

Alexis Bachler concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Braveheart concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Dacotah Speedway Monster Trucks at Dacotah Centennial Park, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.