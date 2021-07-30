Meetings and Events - July 30

Friday, July 30

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club’s Wild West Rodeo entries open. Info: www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com.

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Dacotah Speedway Gov. Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Saturday, July 31

Prairie West Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.

Harlow's First Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4200 Memorial Highway, Mandan. Info: 701-224-1767.

Dacotah Speedway Gov. Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, Aug. 2

5-Day Club by Child Evangelism Fellowship, 10 a.m. today through Friday, Signature Events.

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Dakota Farms Restaurant, Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.

Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., Mandan City Hall.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Positive Discipline at First Lutheran, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays for four weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Morton County Fair and 4-H General Achievement Day, today through Sunday, Morton County Fairgrounds.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Mandan Progress Organization monthly meeting, noon, Baymont Inn & Suites.

Circle of Security via Zoom, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays for four weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Northwest Landowner's Association Summer Education Tour, 10 a.m., Baymont Seven Seas, Mandan. Info: nwlandowners.com.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

