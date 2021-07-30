Meetings and Events - July 30

To update an event listing or include a virtual event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 and leave a message.
Friday, July 30
The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club’s Wild West Rodeo entries open. Info: www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com.
Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.
Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids
Dacotah Speedway Gov. Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Saturday, July 31
Prairie West Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course.
Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.
Harlow's First Annual Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4200 Memorial Highway, Mandan. Info: 701-224-1767.
Dacotah Speedway Gov. Cup, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
Monday, Aug. 2
5-Day Club by Child Evangelism Fellowship, 10 a.m. today through Friday, Signature Events.
Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.
Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.
Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Dakota Farms Restaurant, Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston at 701-663-7876.
Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., Mandan City Hall.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.
Positive Discipline at First Lutheran, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays for four weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.
New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.
Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Morton County Fair and 4-H General Achievement Day, today through Sunday, Morton County Fairgrounds.
24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.
West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.
Mandan Progress Organization monthly meeting, noon, Baymont Inn & Suites.
Circle of Security via Zoom, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays for four weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Morton County Fair, 4-H Horse Achievement Day and 4-H and Open Class Rabbit and Poultry Show, today through Sunday, Morton County Fairgrounds.
Northwest Landowner's Association Summer Education Tour, 10 a.m., Baymont Seven Seas, Mandan. Info: nwlandowners.com.
Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.
Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.
SERVICES:
Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.
People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.
People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.
People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.