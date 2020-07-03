Meetings and Events - July 3, 2020

Mandan Market at Dykshoorn Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Run Walk Run 5k training, today through Saturday, library. Register at shorturl.at/epvB1, text @mmplrwr to 81010 to join the online group or visit cityofmandan/library.com.

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Mandan Rodeo Days at Dacotah Centennial Park, 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Mandan Market at Dykshoorn Park, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mandan Rodeo Days at Dacotah Centennial Park, 5 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, July 6

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Edgewood Vista, Mandan. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Wayde Schafer Jazz Guitar concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Mandan City Commission meeting, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Julie and Leo Ternes concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, July 8

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 or check Custer Health's website to confirm services have resumed.

Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St. NW.

Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

Steve Harmon concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Commission meeting at Morton County Courthouse, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Northern Lights Chorus concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10