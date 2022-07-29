Meetings and Events - July 29

Friday, July 29 Family Night, 5 p.m., Signature Events. Info: www.signatureeventsmandan.com ND Gov Cup with Sprint Cars, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Saturday, July 30 Men’s 50+ Wood Bat State Softball at Mandan Softball Complex. Prairie West Invitational, today and Sunday, Prairie West Golf Course. Women’s Rec 3 West State Softball, today and Sunday, Mandan Softball Complex. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. ND Gov Cup with Sprint Cars, 5 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Sunday, July 31 Prairie West Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course. Women’s Rec 3 West State Softball at Mandan Softball Complex. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, Aug. 1 Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370. Positive Discipline, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 29, Christ the King Parish Life Center, Mandan. Info: 701-667-3342. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Tuesday, Aug. 2 Nurtured Heart Approach, 12 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 23, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342. Burgers in the Park, 5:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Wednesday, Aug. 3 Morton County Fair General 4-H Achievement Day and Horse Speed events, Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Thursday, Aug. 4 Morton County Fair 4-H Horse and Rabbit Show, Morton County Fairgrounds in New Salem. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/ Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress or other mental health concerns related to natural or human-caused disasters (including COVID-19) through the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing to connect via TTY, use your preferred relay service or dial 711 then 1-800-985-5990.