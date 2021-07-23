Meetings and Events - July 23

Friday, July 23

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Youthworks Charity Golf Tournament for Homeless and Runaway Youth, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Prairie West Golf Course, 2709 Longspur Trail, Mandan. $125.

Dacotah Speedway Dirt Series, 7 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

Saturday, July 24

Mens Masters 35+ State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, July 25

H&S Family Rodeo at Dacotah Centennial Park.

Mens Masters 35+ State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, July 26

Registration for 4 on 4 Basketball, Fall Volleyball and Youth Girls Basketball Grades 3-6 open. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Tuesday, July 27

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Positive Discipline at First Lutheran, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays for five weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Wednesday, July 28

Morton County Plot Tour. Contact Morton County Extension at 667-3342 for more details.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW, Mandan.

Circle of Security via Zoom, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays for five weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Thursday, July 29

4-H Poultry Testing. Contact Morton County Extension at 667-3342 for more details.

Navigating Drought on Your Ranch webinar, 1 p.m. Info: 701-667-3342.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

SERVICES: