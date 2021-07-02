Meetings and Events - July 2

Friday, July 2 Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup. Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids Mandan Rodeo Days, 10 a.m., Dacotah Centennial Park. Stage Stop Street Dance, 9 p.m., Stage Stop Saloon & Grill, 611 Sixth Ave. SE., Mandan. Saturday, July 3 Hebron Watermelon Days and Fireworks Competition, 8 a.m. today and Sunday. Art in the Park Festival, 9 a.m. today and Sunday, Heritage Park. Info: www.artintheparknd.com. Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, July 4 Independence Day Hike, today through July 18. Info: https://bit.ly/3Ad302g Mandan Rodeo Days 4th of July Road Race, 8 a.m., Main Street. Register: https://bit.ly/3x973Lk Mandan Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m. Info: www.mandanparade.com. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Monday, July 5 NDSU Extension office closed. Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Tuesday, July 6 Evening with the Goat Man, Frank Pinkerton at BSC Career Academy. Info: 701-667-3342. Mandan High School Class of '63 reunion breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Dakota Farms Restaurant, Mandan. All alumni, spouses and friends welcome. Info: Ken Clouston, 701-663-7876. Mandan Remediation Trust, 10 a.m., city hall. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., city hall. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. Wednesday, July 7 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment. Mandan Progress Organization monthly meeting, noon, Baymont Inn & Suites. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. Thursday, July 8 Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment. Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse. Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Native American Parenting Support, 6-8 p.m., CEDC Board Room, 400 W. Main, Mandan. Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan. Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/. SERVICES:

