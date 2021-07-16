Meetings and Events - July 16

Friday, July 16

Cow Town Hoe Down, today through Sunday, New Salem.

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Family Night at the Depot, 5 p.m., Signature Events. Info: https://www.signatureeventsmandan.com/

Saturday, July 17

Cow Town Hoe Down, today through Sunday, New Salem.

DK Memorial Scramble at Crossroads Golf Course.

Mens Masters 50+ Wood Bat State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.

Mandan Farmers Market, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Heritage Park, 301 W. Main St.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, July 18

Flasher Summerfest.

Mens Masters 50+ Metal Bat State Tourney at the Mandan Softball Complex.

Independence Day Hike. Info: https://bit.ly/3Ad302g

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship, 7 p.m., Kist Livestock, Mandan.

Monday, July 19

Adult Kickball League registration opens. Info: www.mandanparks.com.

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Tuesday, July 20

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club, 67 5 Ave. E. Call Bridget at 622-3591 for appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

Positive Discipline at First Lutheran, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays for six weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

Morton County Fair Board, 7 p.m., Morton County Fair Grounds in New Salem.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Wednesday, July 21

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Circle of Security via Zoom, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesdays for six weeks. Info: 701-667-3342.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-3 p.m., Library Square, 100 First St NW, Mandan. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

Thursday, July 22

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Musicians Association summer concert series, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays today through Aug. 15, parking lot area of 101 West Main St. Info: https://musicians-association.weebly.com/.

SERVICES: