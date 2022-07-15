Meetings and Events - July 15

Friday, July 15

Beat the Heat (Softball Night Tournament) at Mandan Softball Complex.

Cow Town Hoe Down in New Salem.

Heroes on the Green Golf Tournament, 12-6 p.m., Prairie West Golf Course.

Saturday, July 16

Cow Town Hoe Down in New Salem.

Beat the Heat (Softball Night Tournament) at Mandan Softball Complex.

DK Memorial Scramble at Crossroads Golf Course.

Men’s 50+ Composite Bat State at Mandan Softball Complex.

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

STEER Inc. hosting annual beef barbecue, 5 p.m., GracePoint Church, 205 43rd Ave NE, Bismarck. . Info: 701-258-4911 or events@steerinc.com. Freewill offering.

Sunday, July 17

Flasher Summerfest.

Cow Town Hoe Down in New Salem.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Dakota Cowboys for Christ fellowship featuring Nashville musician Jimmy Jack Whitaker, 7-8:30 p.m., Kist Livestock.

Monday, July 18

Immunizations by appointment only, Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Info: 701-667-3370.

Tod Time for children ages 0-8, 10-11:30 a.m., Raging Rivers Waterpark. Admission is $5 per person.

Flasher Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/

Tuesday, July 19

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Foot care and blood pressure, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. CT, Flasher 55 Club. Call 701-622-3591 to schedule an appointment.

Nurtured Heart Approach, 12 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 23, Zoom. Info: 701-667-3342.

Burgers in the Park, 5:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park.

Mandan City Commission, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/

Wednesday, July 20

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

ND State 14U Baseball Tournament today through Sunday at Veterans' Memorial Ballpark (BNC Field).

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Morton County Road Commission, 9 a.m., Morton County Highway Department.

Foot care and blood pressure, 1-2:30 p.m., Library Square, 100 1st St NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/

Thursday, July 21

ND State 14U Baseball Tournament today through Sunday at Veterans' Memorial Ballpark (BNC Field).

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

Band Shell Concerts, 7:30 p.m., Dykshoorn Park. Info: www.musiciansassociation.org/

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

