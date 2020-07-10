Meetings and Events - July 10, 2020

Park-n-play, 1 p.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Dacotah Speedway Racing, 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, July 12

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons: http://bit.ly/bismanchurch. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Monday, July 13

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Mandan Growth Fund Committee, noon, city hall.

Kids craft, 1 p.m., library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

Vic Schwahn concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m., New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Community connections for children ages 7-12, 1 p.m. Tuesdays through July 21, library.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library. Request items by email at mortonmandanlibrary@cdln.info, access the online catalog, drop off a request form or call the library at 701-667-5365.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Jim Geiger concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

West River Al-Anon, 8 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door.

Wednesday, July 15

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11:15 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Story time for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Online make-n-take crafts, 11 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29, library's Facebook page.

Wacky Wednesdays, 1 p.m., library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Story time, 6 p.m., Dakota Zoo. Join the library at the Dakota Zoo for story time and puppet show. Regular zoo admission applies.

Marv Zander concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Immunizations by appointment only until further notice, Mandan Custer Health office. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.

Toddler move-n-groove, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Fairy tale science challenge, 11 a.m., check library's Facebook page.

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., county courthouse.

Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church.

Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Dakota Knights concert at Vern Cermak Band Shell, west of Mandan Main Street. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17