Meetings and Events - Jan. 8

Friday, Jan. 8 Bookmobile doorstep library deliveries and New Salem-Elm Crest drop off and pickup only. Info: 701-667-5365. Saturday, Jan. 9 Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan. Sunday, Jan. 10 Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562. Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107. Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel. Open gym, 1 p.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena. Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523. Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex. Monday, Jan. 11 Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome. Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge. Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., Mandan City Hall New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall. Tuesday, Jan. 12 Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-11 a.m. CT, New Salem Pioneer Club. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment. Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown. New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium. New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW. West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available zoom meetings. Wednesday, Jan. 13 Bookmobile, 1-1:30 p.m., Almont-Memorial Hall; 4-4:30 p.m., Fort Lincoln Elementary MAC.; 4:30-5:30 p.m, Centre, Inc. 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan. West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670. City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium. Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center. Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall. Thursday, Jan. 14 Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center. Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall. Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

SERVICES:

Resources for talking to children about the pandemic: www.parentslead.org.

People with a substance abuse disorder who need support can call Recovery Talk at 1-844-44TALK2 to speak with a trained peer support specialist in North Dakota.

People with thoughts of suicide can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

People can dial 2-1-1 for FirstLink services, which include listening and support, referrals to resources or help, and crisis intervention.

People can receive crisis counseling and support for emotional distress through the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Disaster Distress Helpline by calling 1-800-985-5990 or texting “TalkWithUs” to 66746. People who are hard of hearing can call 1-800-846-8517 for TTY services.