Meetings and Events - Jan. 6

Friday, Jan. 6
- Family Frolic Nights, 6 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library and Mandan Holiday Lights on Main. Info: MMPL Facebook page.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
- Pucks 4 People Annual Hockey Fundraiser, 1 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Sunday, Jan. 8
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
- St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
- Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
- Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
- Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
- Public skating and open hockey, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
- Annie’s Project, 4-8:15 p.m. CST today, Jan. 15, 22 and 29, Flasher. $100. Register: https://bit.ly/3Q3PKW4 or call 701-667-3340.
Monday, Jan. 9
- Women in Ag, Underwood. Info: 701-667-3340.
- Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment
- Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
- Mandan Park Board, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
- New Salem City Council, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron City Council, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin City Council, 7:30 p.m., city hall.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Foot care and blood pressure for seniors 60 and older, 9-10:30 a.m. CT, Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
- Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
- New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
- West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
- Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
- City of Flasher Commission, 6:30 p.m., city auditorium.
- Hebron Park Board, 7 p.m., Hebron Community Center.
- Glen Ullin Park Board, 8 p.m., city hall.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Foot care, 8:30-11:30 a.m. CT, Hebron Senior Center, 707 Main St. Call 701-622-3591 for appointment.
- Foot care, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Glen Ullin Senior Center, 110 S Main St. Call 701-348-3838 for appointment.
- Morton County Lower Heart River Water Resource District, 2 p.m., city hall.
- Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
- Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
- Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.