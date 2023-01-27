 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Meetings and Events - Jan. 27

Friday, Jan. 27

  • East/West Wrestling Tournament in New Salem

Saturday, Jan. 28

  • East/West Wrestling Tournament in New Salem
  • Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Jan. 29

  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
  • Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
  • Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
  • Winter Daze Luau, 1 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
  • Public Skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Jan. 30

  • Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
  • Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

  • New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
  • Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • Property Tax Exemption and Credit Forms due.
  • 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
  • West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
  • Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
  • SPARK at the Library, 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Morton Mandan Public Library.

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.

