Meetings and Events - Jan. 22

Friday, Jan. 22

Curbside service, 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, library.

Art Discovery Kits for kids, monthly-pickup at the library or request curbside pickup.

Morton Mandan Public Library Virtual Kids activities at https://tinyurl.com/MMPLVirtualKids

Saturday, Jan. 23

Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.

Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.

Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel.

Open gym, 1-5 p.m., Pepsi All Seasons Arena.

Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

Public skating, 3:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Jan. 25

Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Mandan Lions Club, noon, Mandan Moose Lodge.

Morton Mandan Public Library Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m., Brave Center. Text @MMPLTeens to 81010 to receive information.

Mandan Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Morton Mandan Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:30 p.m. library.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., New Salem school; 3:15-4:15 p.m., New Salem downtown.

Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.

New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.

Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.

West River Al-Anon, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. Handicapped access, north door. All meetings are currently meeting online via zoom. Please visit www.ndalanon.com for a list of available Zoom meetings.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Morton County Water Resource District, 10 a.m., Badlands Room at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 1516 27th St NW.

Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. N.W., Mandan.

West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.

Adult Disability Etiquette, 4 p.m., livestream at Morton Mandan Public Library Facebook page.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Immunizations by appointment only, Custer Health, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 to schedule an appointment.

Bookmobile, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Glen Ullin school; 3:15-4:30 p.m., Glen Ullin Marian Manor Healthcare Center.

Morton County Planning and Zoning, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.