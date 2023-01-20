 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Meetings and Events - Jan. 20

Saturday, Jan. 21

  • 2023 Winter Daze Week, today through Jan. 29. Info: www.mandanparks.com
  • Lewis and Clark AA, 8:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Church, Mandan.
  • Winter Daze Volleyball Tournament, today and Sunday. Info: www.mandanparks.com

Sunday, Jan. 22

  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9 a.m., livestream and archived services. Info: 701-663-5344.
  • St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10:30 a.m., Facebook Live and archived to YouTube. Info: 701-663-9562.
  • Open AA, 11 a.m., Ridge Hotel, Mandan.
  • Bethel Orthodox Presbyterian, 11 a.m., YouTube or audio sermons. Info: 701-751-1107.
  • Mandan Christian Community Church service, 1:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW. Info: Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.
  • Winter Daze Free Public Skate, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Monday, Jan. 23

  • Immunizations by appointment only at Mandan Custer Health Office, 403 Burlington St. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
  • Mandan Kiwanis Club, noon, Mandan Eagles Club. New members welcome.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

  • Winter Daze Free Swim, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
  • Morton County Park Board, 4 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
  • Morton County Commission, 5:30 p.m., Morton County Courthouse.
  • New Salem AA, 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem.
  • Frank Lee Earnest NA (OP), 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 310 Third Ave. NW.
  • New Salem Park Board, 7 p.m., city auditorium.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

  • 24-hour, seven-day-a-week adoration at Christ the King Church, 505 10th Ave. NW., Mandan.
  • West River Head Start accepting applications for children ages 3-4. Free preschool program. Info: 701-663-9507 or 888-327-4670.
  • Foot care and blood pressure, 8-11 a.m., Mandan Senior Center, 301 15th St. NW. Call 701-667-3370 for appointment.
  • Morton County Water Resource District Board, 10 a.m., Missouri West Water office, 2816 37th St NW, Mandan.

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Thursday Night Big Book AA, 7 p.m., Methodist Church, Mandan.
  • Mandan Christian Community Church Bible study, 7:30 p.m., 211 2nd Ave. NW; info, Pastor Jeff Roper, 701-400-0523.

To update an event listing or include an event, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8287 and leave a message.

The Mandan News encourages members of the community to share events and meetings. To add a meeting or event to the calendar, email editor@mandan-news.com or call 701-250-8286 by noon Wednesday.

